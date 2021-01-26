Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Price Target to $68.70

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $63.10 to $68.70 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.38. 21,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yum China has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $2,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.