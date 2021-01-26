Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tate & Lyle in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TATYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Investec raised Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

TATYY stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

