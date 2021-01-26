Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMBM. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

CMBM opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $66,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $970,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 63.4% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 821,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 318,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $1,919,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

