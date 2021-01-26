Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TFC. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

