JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) (CVE:JTC) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

Shares of JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) (CVE:JTC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.76. JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 1,594 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of C$5.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53.

About JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) (CVE:JTC)

JEMTEC Inc provides integrated technology systems for community-based corrections in Canada. The company offers services and technologies for offender monitoring in Canadian federal and provincial correctional departments. It offers various levels of technology that allows corrections, courts, and police to select from various options ensuring the correct level of offender control.

