Jobchain (JOB) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 29.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $1,002.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00822661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.93 or 0.04271321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017426 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain is a token. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,913,104,855 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

