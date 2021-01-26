Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 191 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,187.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,177.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

