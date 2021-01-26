John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) Stock Price Up 1.2%

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.70. Approximately 314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.