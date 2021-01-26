John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) Shares Down 0.8%

John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.63 and last traded at $41.63. 2,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 1.37% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.