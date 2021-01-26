John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Shares Down 0.7%

John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) shares dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.13 and last traded at $45.13. Approximately 5,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period.

