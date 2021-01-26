John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.61 and last traded at $44.61. 1,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 294,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,357,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 30.31% of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

