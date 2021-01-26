Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,791 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $95,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $166.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

