Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.25-$9.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.8-$90.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.58 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.40-9.60 EPS.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $166.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.53. The stock has a market cap of $436.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

