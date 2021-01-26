Johnson & Johnson Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 71,364 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 39,646 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $4.22 on Tuesday, hitting $170.20. 480,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,303,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $448.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $166.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day moving average is $149.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.