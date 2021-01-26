Jonathan Joseph Campagna Sells 7,827 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Joseph Campagna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of Virgin Galactic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,770,229.20.

SPCE traded up $6.05 on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 53,439,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,817,703. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. 140166 cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

