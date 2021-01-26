JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€8.00” Price Target for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) has been given a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.63 ($7.80).

Get Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) alerts:

Shares of SHA stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €6.42 ($7.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,894 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.48 and a 200-day moving average of €6.09. Schaeffler AG has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.