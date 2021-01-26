JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $225.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $8.17 on Tuesday, hitting $210.94. 17,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,583. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $207.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.43.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

