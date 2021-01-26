JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) to Neutral

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

