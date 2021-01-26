JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 382

Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 486 ($6.35) to GBX 382 ($4.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 527 ($6.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 406 ($5.30).

LON:TRN traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 409.20 ($5.35). 2,099,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,364. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 444.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -63.94. Trainline Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 559.58 ($7.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11.

In related news, insider Shaun McCabe sold 600,000 shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total value of £2,880,000 ($3,762,738.44).

Trainline Plc (TRN.L) Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

