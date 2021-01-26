JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 382

Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 486 ($6.35) to GBX 382 ($4.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 527 ($6.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 406 ($5.30).
LON:TRN traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 409.20 ($5.35). 2,099,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,364. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 444.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -63.94. Trainline Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 559.58 ($7.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11.
Trainline Plc (TRN.L) Company Profile
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
