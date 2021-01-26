JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,762,789. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. South State CORP. acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.