JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

General Electric stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,762,789. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in General Electric by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

