JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) Trading Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.04 and last traded at $57.04. Approximately 987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 1,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 89,539 shares in the last quarter.

