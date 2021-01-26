JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 16.3% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $44,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after buying an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 916,151 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,100.3% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,759,000 after buying an additional 709,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after buying an additional 675,636 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.81 during trading on Tuesday. 3,438,354 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

