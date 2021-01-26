Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) (ETR:JUN3) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.20

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) (ETR:JUN3) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €41.20 ($48.47) and last traded at €38.06 ($44.78), with a volume of 80728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €38.42 ($45.20).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 27.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

