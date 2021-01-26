Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (LON:JUKG) Shares Up 3.3%

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (LON:JUKG) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224.52 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.90). 22,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 14,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.81).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The company has a market cap of £32.66 million and a P/E ratio of 4.55.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) Company Profile (LON:JUKG)

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

