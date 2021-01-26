JUST (JST) Market Cap Tops $64.96 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, JUST has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One JUST token can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $64.96 million and approximately $87.27 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00072438 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00279330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038593 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

