JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Reaches $46.43 on Top Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for $46.43 or 0.00145644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00050997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00129971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00281662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00070549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00068841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00036839 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.