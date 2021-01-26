K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00. The stock traded as high as C$8.53 and last traded at C$8.40, with a volume of 211847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.26.

KNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.58.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

