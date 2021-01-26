KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys 19,706 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.06% of CDW worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,303,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,697,000 after acquiring an additional 61,276 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,651,000 after acquiring an additional 352,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,339,000 after acquiring an additional 157,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $135.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

