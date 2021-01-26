Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) (CVE:KNE) Trading 3.8% Higher

Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) (CVE:KNE)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 16,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 44,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$14.66 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14.

Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) (CVE:KNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.36 million during the quarter.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. It develops pet oral care solutions under the StrixNB and bluestem trademarks; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB trademark; medical device coatings under the Aledex trademark; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera trademark.

