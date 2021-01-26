KARMA (KARMA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 58.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 93.9% lower against the US dollar. One KARMA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $389,315.03 and $6.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003915 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00080197 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

