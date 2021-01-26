KARMA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $809,862.29 and $13.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 68.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004198 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00078624 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

