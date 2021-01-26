Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $6.31. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 232,052 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:KMF)
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
