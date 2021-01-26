Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $6.31. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 232,052 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 244,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 47,015 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.