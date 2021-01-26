KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 10%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price traded down 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.57 and last traded at $63.72. 6,028,601 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,680,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. KE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth $61,844,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,732,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,245,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

