Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kim York purchased 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

