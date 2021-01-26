Keep Network Price Reaches $0.31 (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Keep Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $143.32 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00128081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071504 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00278268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00067918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037927 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,189,442 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

