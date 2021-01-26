Keep4r Reaches Market Cap of $822,587.58 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for $11.04 or 0.00034201 BTC on major exchanges. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $822,587.58 and $106,471.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep4r has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00052211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00128534 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00277889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00068550 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,481 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.