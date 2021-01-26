KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Hits $358.44

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $358.44 or 0.01114093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $13.06 million and $7.28 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00050980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00129464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00278815 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00070016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00068535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036708 BTC.

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

