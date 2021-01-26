Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Shares Gap Down to $0.92

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $0.85. Kelso Technologies shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 21,160 shares.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

About Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.