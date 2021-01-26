Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Shares Gap Down to $0.92

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $0.85. Kelso Technologies shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 21,361 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

