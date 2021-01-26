Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $20,427.32 and approximately $4.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.