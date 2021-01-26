Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.77

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 24106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

KMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Kennametal alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Kennametal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kennametal by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.