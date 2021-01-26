Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 180,128 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.99 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81.

Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

