Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,554 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 16,505.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,625,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 3,387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after buying an additional 517,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after buying an additional 188,601 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $208.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.95.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $285,253.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,253. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,921 shares of company stock worth $29,579,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.68.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

