Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 8,233 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $81.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.