Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,069 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNE. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Sony by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sony in the third quarter valued at $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sony in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNE. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Sony stock opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.33. The stock has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

