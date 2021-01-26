Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,093,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,375,000 after acquiring an additional 99,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 539,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,743,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 91,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VDE stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.