Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 125.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $173,269,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $91,977,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 95.6% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,012,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,567,000 after buying an additional 494,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 68.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,083,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 440,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

DraftKings stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

