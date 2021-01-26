Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 25,463.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 27.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

RGLD opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.