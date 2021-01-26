Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,104 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.30% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

BCSF stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $823.81 million, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.21 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 18,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Also, CEO Michael A. Ewald acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,995 shares in the company, valued at $876,337.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

